Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
US says Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people ages 16 and older, moving the United States one step closer to the vaccination of millions of people.
At least four people injured in shooting in Brooklyn
At least four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Woman charged after crashing into pedestrians during Manhattan protest
The driver who crashed into a group of protesters in Manhattan late Friday afternoon has been charged by police.
AccuWeather: Breezy and mild
Sunday will be breezy and mild Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
