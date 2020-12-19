Society

Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC)

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

3 dead, multiple people injured, including firefighters in Queens house fire



A massive fire that burned a three-story home has turned deadly in Queens. The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning on 48th Ave in Elmhurst. Officials say three people have died and four were injured, including two firefighters, in the overnight house fire.

US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal


The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.

Millions told to cancel Christmas plans in UK as new COVID-19 strain drives rapid spread


Families must cancel their Christmas gatherings and most shops have to close in London and much of southern England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday as he imposed a new, stricter level of coronavirus restrictions on the region to curb rapidly spreading infections.

AccuWeather: A few showers on Sunday



There will be a few showers on Sunday Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

----------
