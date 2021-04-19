Society

Eyewitness News at 4 Digital Update

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Here's a look at what's happening this Monday.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completes historic first flight


The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface, according to NASA. The first powered, controlled flight on another planet took place at 3:30 a.m. ET.

NYPD prepares for protests, demonstrations following Chauvin trial verdict


Closing arguments will begin today in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, but preparations for protests are also being made in New York City. Police have been bracing across the country in case they see the same protest and riots they saw last year after George Floyd's murder.

New Jersey residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination



Starting Monday in New Jersey, if you are over age 16 you can get your COVID vaccination. New Jersey is the last state in the Tri-State area to open up vaccine eligibility to any adult.

New Jersey man dies in skydiving accident


Authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday were investigating a skydiving accident which claimed the life of a New Jersey man. The incident happened Sunday.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityeyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
Capitol officer died of natural causes after riot: medical examiner
Connecticut to lift most COVID mandates on businesses, outdoors
Scottie Pippen's son, Antron Pippen, dies at 33
Teachers' Union endorses Scott Stringer for NYC mayor
AG authorized to launch criminal probe into Cuomo's use of aides on book
Man had parachute issue in deadly skydiving accident: Police
Show More
Lawyer who stole NYPD officer's 9/11 payout gets 4 years
Man admits to targeting police in Molotov cocktail, chemical attack
NYPD forms new community hate crime review panel
Texans favor McConaughey for TX governor over Abbott, poll shows
COVID Updates: Pfizer says it's testing vaccine on babies, young children
More TOP STORIES News