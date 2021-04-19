Eyewitness News at Noon Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this Monday.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully completes historic first flight
The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface, according to NASA. The first powered, controlled flight on another planet took place at 3:30 a.m. ET.
NYPD prepares for protests, demonstrations following Chauvin trial verdict
Closing arguments will begin today in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, but preparations for protests are also being made in New York City. Police have been bracing across the country in case they see the same protest and riots they saw last year after George Floyd's murder.
New Jersey residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination
Starting Monday in New Jersey, if you are over age 16 you can get your COVID vaccination. New Jersey is the last state in the Tri-State area to open up vaccine eligibility to any adult.
New Jersey man dies in skydiving accident
Authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday were investigating a skydiving accident which claimed the life of a New Jersey man. The incident happened Sunday.
