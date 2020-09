Eyewitness News Digital 6 p.m. Update

Authorities search for young boy who fell in Harlem River

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.Police said they were called to Randall's Island just after 2:30 p.m. where a child, approximately five years old, was climbing a tree when he fell and landed in the water Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, the official said.New York will construct a statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brooklyn , where she was born and grew up, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.Will we see a repeat of Saturday's fall-like weather on Sunday? Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast ----------