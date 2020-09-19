Eyewitness News Digital 6 p.m. Update

Authorities search for young boy who fell in Harlem River
Police said they were called to Randall's Island just after 2:30 p.m. where a child, approximately five years old, was climbing a tree when he fell and landed in the water.
Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources
Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, the official said.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be memorialized with statue in hometown Brooklyn, Cuomo says
New York will construct a statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brooklyn, where she was born and grew up, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
AccuWeather: Fall preview
Will we see a repeat of Saturday's fall-like weather on Sunday? Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
