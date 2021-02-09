Eyewitness News Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this Tuesday.
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with jarring video of Capitol siege
Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial opened Tuesday in the Senate with graphic video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the defeated former president whipping up a rally crowd - "We're going to walk down to the Capitol!" - as he encouraged a futile fight over his presidency.
When is the next snowstorm coming?
The parade of snowstorms will continue their march through New York City and the Tri-State area over the next few days as even colder air settles across the region. Following Sunday's fast-moving snowstorm and another quick dose of wintry weather on Tuesday that brought 3 to 6 inches of snow north and west of New York City, another potential snowstorm is brewing for Thursday and Friday.
NJ man saved by rescue dog leaves rehab, reunites with hero pooch
The owner of a heroic German shepherd who saved his life in New Jersey was released from a rehab facility Tuesday, this as the shelter from which Sadie was adopted is looking to raise money for the family. Brian Myers, 59, left the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Saddle Brook to a clap-out from doctors and workers, before he was reunited with the hero pooch.
Citi Field prepares to open as mega COVID vaccination site in Queens
Starting Wednesday, Citi Field will be for Queens what Yankee Stadium is for the Bronx, with a few differences. The new mega vaccination site will operate for residents of Queens who qualify to get vaccinated, as well as TLC drivers and food delivery workers.
