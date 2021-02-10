Society

Eyewitness News Digital Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Here's a look at what's happening this Wednesday.

Senators to hear opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial


Opening arguments begin Wednesday in Donald Trump's impeachment trial after an emotional first day that wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys sought to halt the trial on constitutional grounds, but lost that bid on Tuesday. Their arguments were meandering at times, leaving Trump fuming over his lawyers' performance and allies questioning the defense strategy. Some called for yet another shakeup to his legal team.

When is the next snowstorm coming?


The parade of snowstorms will continue their march through New York City and the Tri-State area over the next few days as even colder air settles across the region. Following Sunday's fast-moving snowstorm and another quick dose of wintry weather on Tuesday that brought 3 to 6 inches of snow north and west of New York City, another potential snowstorm is brewing for Thursday and Friday.

CDC study finds 2 masks are better than 1



U.S. government researchers found that two masks are better than one in slowing coronavirus spread, but health officials stopped short of recommending that everyone double up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported the results of a lab experiment that spaced two artificial heads 6 feet from each other and checked to see how many coronavirus-sized particles spewed by one were inhaled by the other.

Kidnapped 10-year-old girl rescued thanks to 2 sanitation workers


Two men working their usual trash route in New Iberia Parish, Louisiana, helped to save a little girl from a kidnapping. The two Pelican Waste and Debris workers sprang into action when they recognized the car she was taken in after seeing the vehicle described in an Amber Alert out in a field while on their trash route Monday morning.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityeyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial: LIVE
Citi Field opens for vaccinations; mayor tours facility
When is the next snowstorm coming?
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in NJ
Show More
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
Europe's oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Skier mauled by bear, rescued by Coast Guard
New video of woman wanted in Bronx subway shove
More TOP STORIES News