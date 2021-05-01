Eyewitness News DigitalUpdate

Society

Due to the NFL Draft, Eyewitness News is pre-empted. Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday:

Jewish Center vandalism


A suspect has been arrested and charged in a series of vandalism incidents at synagogues in the Bronx.

Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winner known for 'Moonstruck,' 'Steel Magnolias,' dies at 89


Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, confirmed her death on Facebook, saying she died Saturday morning in New York City after "months of failing health."

Marijuana testing to stop for cab drivers



The New York City Taxi and Limousine commission says it will no longer test drivers for marijuana.

AccuWeather: Spotty showers



Sunday will be warm, but watch out for some spotty showers. Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

