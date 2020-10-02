Society

Eyewitness News Evening Update

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Due to ABC News' coverage of President Donald Trump's helicopter flight to a military hospital, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. was preempted.

In this update:

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, arrives at military hospital



President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for the first time since being stricken by COVID-19, boarding his Marine One helicopter for a flight to a military hospital as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

The White House said the visit of "a few days" to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that Trump would continue to work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

Trump walked out of the White House and gave a thumbs-up but did not speak. Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president onboard the helicopter.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, arrives at military hospital
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes, killed in plane crash in NY
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
COVID Updates: Cuomo continues focus on NY hot spots
Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
Show More
'Full of fight and energy': Trump held NJ fundraiser hours before COVID diagnosis
'Open Streets: Restaurants': 4 locations added in NYC
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
More TOP STORIES News