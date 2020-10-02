Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to ABC News' coverage of President Donald Trump's helicopter flight to a military hospital, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. was preempted.
In this update:
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, arrives at military hospital
President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for the first time since being stricken by COVID-19, boarding his Marine One helicopter for a flight to a military hospital as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.
The White House said the visit of "a few days" to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that Trump would continue to work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.
Trump walked out of the White House and gave a thumbs-up but did not speak. Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president onboard the helicopter.
