LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --In Lower Manhattan, volunteers handed out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.
Five hundred volunteers at the Bowery Mission's flagship location served holiday meals in the mission's century-old chapel.
Eyewitness News' Shirleen Allicot, Diana Williams, Sandy Kenyon and Candace McCowan all lent a helping hand.
Each guest walked away with a new coat and a 'blessing bag,' which included socks, a winter hat, gloves and more.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube