Eyewitness News helps serve Thanksgiving meals at Bowery Mission

David Novarro explains how members of the Eyewitness News team pitched in Thursday morning.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
In Lower Manhattan, volunteers handed out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.

Five hundred volunteers at the Bowery Mission's flagship location served holiday meals in the mission's century-old chapel.

Eyewitness News' Shirleen Allicot, Diana Williams, Sandy Kenyon and Candace McCowan all lent a helping hand.

Each guest walked away with a new coat and a 'blessing bag,' which included socks, a winter hat, gloves and more.


