In Lower Manhattan, volunteers handed out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.Five hundred volunteers at the Bowery Mission's flagship location served holiday meals in the mission's century-old chapel.Eyewitness News' Shirleen Allicot, Diana Williams, Sandy Kenyon and Candace McCowan all lent a helping hand.Each guest walked away with a new coat and a 'blessing bag,' which included socks, a winter hat, gloves and more.----------