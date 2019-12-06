Eyewitness News photographer inducted into prestigious Gold Circle

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Photographer Steve Jacobowitz is the newest inductee into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter's prestigious Gold Circle.Jacobowitz was honored for his more than 50 years in television at a ceremony at the Friar's Club on West 55th Street in Midtown, Manhattan on Friday morning.Jacobowitz says he has always viewed his job as an adventure. He added that he has been lucky to work with the most talented team of people.Congratulations!----------