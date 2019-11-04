facebook

Facebook introduces new company brand 'designed for clarity, inspired by people'

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook has introduced its new company brand.

The Menlo Park-based social networking giant says the new branding is clearer about the products that come from Facebook.

Facebook says in the coming weeks, users will start seeing a company endorsement to products like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

After the rollout, you'll see "from Facebook" on the bottom of each of its product's apps with the same color as each of those apps.

The company says the new branding was "designed for clarity, inspired by people."

See more stories and videos about Facebook here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymenlo parksocial appswhatsappfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Seniors overwhelmed by young visitors on Halloween
Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
Miller Light to offer free beer for an 'unfollow'
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner resigns, mayor announces new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
2 shot, 1 fatally, at NYC intersection, Mercedes flees the scene
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
23-year-old man fatally shot during fight outside NY bar
Show More
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
NYPD officers climb fire escape, rescue dog from NYC fire
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed on NYC basketball court
More TOP STORIES News