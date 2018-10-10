SOCIETY

Fallen firefighters honored in FDNY ceremony in Manhattan

David Novarro has more on the service at Firemen's Monument.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Fourteen fallen members of the New York City Fire Department were remembered during a solemn ceremony in Manhattan Wednesday.

The service at the Firemen's Monument on 100th Street and Riverside Drive was in honor of FDNY Memorial Day.

Mayor De Blasio said that, like many of the other people at the event, his heart was heavy but filled with pride at the job the FDNY does every day.

