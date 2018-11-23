SOCIETY

Families of injured, fallen first responders treated to special Thanksgiving breakfast

(Shutterstock file image)

Manhattan, New York (WABC) --
Families of first responders who were killed or injured in the line of duty were treated to a special Thanksgiving meal.

The First Responders Children's Foundation hosted the 18th annual Thanksgiving breakfast at the Bryant Park Grill on Thursday morning.

The organization invited 1,300 guests to attend the breakfast and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade go by.

The FRCF Public Service Hero Award was presented to Suffolk County Commissioner Geraldine Hart for her years of service in the FBI and for her appointment as the first female Police Commissioner in Suffolk County.

Christina Lettich, also a Long Island resident, received the Victoria Ovis Memorial Scholarship Award and Chase Yancey of Tennessee received the Vincent Bennett, Jr. Memorial scholarship.

