Oklahoma family asks for birthday cards for WWII veteran fighting cancer

The best part of the 92-year-old's day is getting the mail, but there's rarely anything for him.

MARLOW, Oklahoma --
A World War II veteran is turning 93 on April 17, and his family is already trying to get cards sent to him for his birthday to surprise him.

Recil Troxel's daughter Liz Anderson said her dad loves getting any kind of mail.

"He sits here in this chair looking out the window every day," Anderson said. "When the mail is here, he's like, 'The mail is here. We better go get the mail.'"

It's not very often Troxel finds something in there for him.

"I don't get mail anymore," he said.

Troxel's family decided they'd try to start his birthday celebration early so he can get enjoyment from one of his favorite things.

"It's exciting when he gets it, because he will sit there and hold it," Anderson said. "Sometimes he won't open it for an hour or two. Other times, he has a knife in his pocket, and he rips that knife out and rips that letter open to see what it is."

Anderson said he hasn't always enjoyed getting the mail like he does now.

"At that age, if you get something in the mail, you're just excited because at that age you don't get bills anymore," she said. "So it's just something exciting for him."

According to KSWO, the veteran is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and his family just wants to make him happy.

"It makes me happy that he has something, because anything that's an enjoyment to him is an enjoyment to me," she said.

If you'd like to send him a card, you can mail it to 2684 North Highway 81 Marlow, Oklahoma 73055.

