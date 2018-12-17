A California family is asking for prayers -- and holiday cards -- after their 4-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with a very rare disease and given four to six months to live.Four-year-old Crimson suffers from an illness that attacks the brain stem called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG.Family members say Crimson's tumor is inoperable because it is in a spot where of all the major motor functions take place.Loved ones tell us they are now trying to cherish however much time they have left with their little girl."You are trying to make the best life we can, until she goes," grandfather Ron Huffman said. "That's all you can do with this."Crimson was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the end of November.Family members are asking the community to send letters and cards so that they can read them to Crimson over the holiday.Letters and cards can be sent to:----------