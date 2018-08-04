SOCIETY

Queens family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the family's desperate search from Queens Village.

Naveen Dhaliwal
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
A family in Queens is hoping someone can help them find their uncle, who has been missing for weeks.

Jefferson Bazzey, 57, who was visiting from Trinidad for the summer, was last seen near his niece's home in Queens Village before going out for a bike ride.

His family says they have exhausted all avenues - searching hospitals, morgues and even other New York City boroughs.

Jefferson always visits New York City in the summer, and is familiar with the area - riding his bike from Manhattan to Brooklyn to Queens. On July 11th he did exactly that, and told his niece, Tricia, he would pick up her sons from camp.

"I got a call saying the kids are still at camp, and camp finished at 5 p.m.," Tricia said.

The family set out on a frantic search - called police and put out nearly 600 flyers.

Jefferson's passport, wallet and address book he keeps with him are all at home - as well as his anxious niece and nephews, who are waiting for him to walk back in the door.

Tricia says he has a girlfriend and a five-year-old son back in Trinidad. He has not been in touch with them either.

