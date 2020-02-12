Society

Family of fallen Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals receives $48,000 check

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of a fallen Jersey City police detective received a generous gift of appreciation from the community.

The mayor of Jersey City, along with members of the Orthodox Jewish community in New York and New Jersey, presented Det. Joseph Seals' family with a $48,000 check on Tuesday.

Det. Seals was killed in the line-of-duty last December during a shootout and standoff involving two suspects dressed in black.

A second officer was wounded in the shoulder during the hours-long shooting rampage that ended with three people killed at a Jersey City kosher supermarket.

The two suspects were also killed in the incident.

"Please keep our neighbors in Jersey City in your thoughts today, especially the brave officers and first responders going into harm's way to protect lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio said after the incident.

The detective had been with the department since 2006.

Seals left behind his wife and five children.

