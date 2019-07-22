royal family

Happy birthday, Prince George! Family shares new photos of 6-year-old royal

LONDON -- Monday marks a very royal birthday -- Prince George is turning six!

To celebrate, the family released a new portrait of George on a family trip as well as two new snaps taken by his mom, Duchess Kate, at Kensington Palace.




Prince George, a great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, is third in line to the throne. George's grandfather, Prince Charles, is first, followed by his dad, Prince William. His two younger siblings, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis, are in line right behind him.

Though George isn't spotted in public as much as the grown-up royals, he was recently seen out with his siblings and his cousin, 6-month-old Archie. George served as a page boy at the wedding for Archie's parents, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, last year.

VIDEO: Royal cousins spotted out with baby Archie
Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate brought the kids along to a polo competition all together on Wednesday.



