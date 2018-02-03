SOCIETY

Heartbroken father determined to find daughter missing since December in Paterson

CeFaan Kim has more on the search for a missing single mother in Paterson.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A heartbroken father is determined to find out what happened to his daughter, who disappeared on her way to work in New Jersey nearly two months ago.

Willie Coley says his 24-year-old daughter, Shanaya, was last seen in a Paterson parking lot just steps from her home. It was raining and dark out, but Willie says someone spotted Shanaya arguing with another person by her car - that was almost two months ago, on December 5th. Little did he know, that would be the last time he saw her.

Shanaya works the night shift as a nurse's aide.

Paterson Police say Shanaya was injured and possibly abducted in her own car. Her blood and glasses were found in her building's parking lot on Colonial Avenue.



Shanaya has a gray 2013 Nissan Altima with New Jersey plates: R74-HRX.

Her father also says her phone is not activated - he says he calls it every night before he goes to bed, and checks it every morning to see if she called.

"My eyes are constantly watching cars or wherever, I'm watching constantly trying to find her car," Willie says.

Authorities, meanwhile are stepping up efforts to locate her. A billboard is now up in Newark on McCarter Highway.

Shanaya was also a single mom and was going to school. Her son, Amir turned four just after she disappeared. He still has no idea his mother is missing.

"She never came to me like she had any problems, and when she did we'd sit down and we'd talk about it," Willie adds.

Her father says he has not given up - he believes she is still here, he just doesn't know where.

When asked what he would say to his daughter if she was watching him on Eyewitness News? He took a long pause and said... "I have a message instead for whoever is holding her - let her go. Send her home."

The family is offering a $6,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

