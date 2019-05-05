FDA: Heat wraps may burn users trying to relieve back pain

There is a recall of heat-wraps that can burn users who are trying to relieve back pain.
Pfizer says some of the cells in its ''ThermaCare Therapy Heat Wraps' may get hotter than they are supposed to.
The affected heat wraps are meant to treat lower back and hip pain. They are designed to last for up to 16 hours.
In addition to burns, the wraps can cause blistering and skin irritation.
For more on the recall, CLICK HERE.
