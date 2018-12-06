SOCIETY

FDNY Chief James Leonard relieved of duties amid investigation into inappropriate behavior

FDNY Chief James Leonard (FDNY)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Chief of the FDNY was relieved of his duties and placed on modified assignment amid an investigation of inappropriate behavior.

The department released the following statement about FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard on Thursday:

"While a review is conducted by the city's Law Department concerning allegations of inappropriate behavior, Chief James Leonard has been relieved of his duties as Chief of Department effective today and placed on modified assignment."

In the meantime, Chief of Operations John Sudnik will serve as Acting Chief of Department.

The Chief of Department is the highest-ranking member of the department who oversees 15,000 firefighters and EMS personnel. Leonard is the 35th person to serve as chief and was appointed in 2014, according to the FDNY.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

