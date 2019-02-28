Society

FDNY promotes dozens of members in Staten Island ceremony

Seventy-four fire officers received promotions during a ceremony in the South Beach section of Staten Island.

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- It was a big day Thursday for dozens of members of the FDNY.

Twenty lieutenants were promoted to captain, 30 firefighters were promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and 24 firefighters became fire marshals.

The newly-promoted officers will be assigned to different units throughout the five boroughs.

"Last year, our firefighters and fire officers responded to more than 600,000 emergency incidents, the most ever recorded in FDNY history," said Commissioner Nigro in a statement released before the ceremony.

"Our new captains and lieutenants will be on the front lines, leading our firefighters at many of these incidents and protecting New Yorkers from fires," the statement continued, "while our new fire marshals will be there to investigate the most serious fires, providing the critical information needed to help keep our city safe."

Family, friends and fellow firefighters were on hand at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex Thursday morning to cheer on and congratulate the FDNY members on their promotions.

