Federal judge orders Flint residents can sue government over water crisis

Federal judge orders Flint residents can sue government over water crisis. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on April 20, 2019.

FLINT, Mich. -- A federal judge has ruled that Flint, Michigan residents can sue the federal government over the area's long going drinking water crisis.

The city switched it's water treatment source back in April of 2014, which put lead in the tap water.

That's when the complaints began, and five years later, complaints are still happening.

Criminal and civil cases have accused Michigan and Flint leaders of being responsible.
