Federal monitor says NYCHA not doing enough to remove mold and lead

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYCHA isn't making enough progress to reduce issues with lead based paint and mold inside city housing, according to a report released late Friday afternoon by the federal monitor assigned to oversee reforms at the struggling city agency.The report recognized that NYCHA has made progress toward spending state funding intended for new elevators and boilers.The agency has also begun structural changes to better respond to residents needs going forward.This is the second report the monitor has released since being assigned to oversee the agency earlier this year as part of an agreement with the federal government.----------