FedEx driver caught on camera properly folding fallen American flag

A thoughtful FedEx driver stopped what he was doing to pick up and fold a fallen American flag.

FERNDALE, Maryland (WABC) --
The nice gesture was caught on video by a Maryland woman's security camera.

The footage shows the driver walking up to the flag pole as he first attempts to raise the flag.

When he realized that wouldn't work, he carried the flag back to the porch and folded it properly. He also folded the family's Baltimore Ravens flag too.

The homeowner appreciated the gesture so much that she posted the video onto Facebook to praise the driver.

A local news station says the driver is a former Marine.

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsfedexamerican flagmarinesMaryland
