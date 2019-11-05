skydiver

Epic all-female skydiving team pulls off record formation jump

JURIEN BAY, Western Australia -- An all-female skydiving team pulls off an epic formation stunt during a jump on Nov. 4, 2019.

RELATED: Professional skydiver paints canvasses while freefalling

Fifteen women launched themselves from a plane over Jurien Bay, Western Australia and executed a state record all-female, two-point, fifteen-way, sequential skydive. The skydivers pull off two different formations while plummeting through the air.

RELATED: 91-year-old skydiving great-grandma makes jumping from planes birthday tradition

Shirley Cowcher, who organised the stunt, said the team set the record for the most amount of female skydivers to pull off a multi-point formation jump in Western Australia.

"New rules allowing multi point formations only came in a few years ago and women's events are very rare because we only make up 14 per cent of the skydiving population. I wanted to organise the first women's multi-point West Australian record of about 8 or 9 women but the interest and the skill level was better than expected. To do a national record, we needed at least 12 women. So we went straight to 15 and nailed it on the third try. The feeling was euphoric and it makes me proud to think what women skydivers can achieve in Australia."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyskydiveru.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SKYDIVER
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Great-grandma goes skydiving to celebrate 91st birthday
Marin man loses prosthetic leg while skydiving
1 dead after skydiving mishap in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Minor storm, major cold
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from NJ home
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
NYPD: People jumping from cars, attacking pedestrians in Brooklyn
Show More
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Hepatitis A alert in NJ after ShopRite worker contracts virus
Dermot Shea, NYPD's next commissioner, talks goals, challenges
New program aims to improve police, youth interaction in NYC
More TOP STORIES News