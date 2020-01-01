CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- At the stroke of midnight runners literally ran in the New Year by participating in the 41st New York Road Runners Midnight Run.
The four-mile run started at midnight with a fireworks display and ended with a festive after-party for joggers.
For more information on the Midnight Run visit NYRR.
Festive joggers participate in New York Road Runners Midnight Run
