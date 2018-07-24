DATING

How to find love without using an app... no matter what your age

Dating in New York City isn't like dating anywhere else in the country. So if you're struggling, just know it isn't just you.

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
This interview won't help you get an actual date, but it will help you gain some perspective.

Dating in New York City isn't like dating anywhere else in the country. So if you're struggling... you're not alone.

What makes New York equally amazing and horrible for dating is the sheer number of options. Thanks to online services it's never been easier to find them.

I sat down with dating expert, Sameera Sullivan to hear why she says dating in New York City is one of the hardest places to date - specifically for successful women.

Sameera founded Lasting Connections more than four years ago. Her mission is to provide the best matchmaking service to those looking for their life partners.

Her vision for Lasting Connections came from her work experience in the matchmaking industry, as well as in the headhunting/recruiting industry.

Combining her two skill sets, she realized a matchmaking company could utilize the same techniques as a recruiting firm when finding ideal matches for clients.

Instead of simply sifting through existing databases and waiting for "the right one" to come along, she would develop new protocols for proactively finding clients their ideal matches.

Sameera is a big advocate of meeting in person. Greeting someone face to face, instead of from behind your phone screen. She thinks the dating app culture has had a huge impact on why most Americans are single today.

Commitment and marriage are no longer the priority, making it harder and harder to someone to meet someone interested in a serious relationship.

From widowers to divorcees, people of all ages and backgrounds, Sameera gave us some of the top tips for dating in New York City.
