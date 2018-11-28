SOCIETY

Fire hose used for epic gender reveal in Texas

EMBED

The water in the hose turns a bright baby blue as family members and expecting parents jump for joy when finding out the couple is having a boy.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston Fire Department Engine 77 can do more than just put out fires. It also makes for an epic gender reveal.

Ray Hernandez is a Houston firefighter at Station 51, and he and wife Dorya made the announcement with a little help from their friends.

The video was taken at Agnes Moffitt Park in northwest Houston.

The water in the hose turned a bright baby blue, as family members and the expectant parents jumped for joy after finding out the baby will be a boy.

