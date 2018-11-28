HOUSTON, Texas --Houston Fire Department Engine 77 can do more than just put out fires. It also makes for an epic gender reveal.
Ray Hernandez is a Houston firefighter at Station 51, and he and wife Dorya made the announcement with a little help from their friends.
The video was taken at Agnes Moffitt Park in northwest Houston.
The water in the hose turned a bright baby blue, as family members and the expectant parents jumped for joy after finding out the baby will be a boy.
