Houston Fire Department Engine 77 can do more than just put out fires. It also makes for an epic gender reveal.Ray Hernandez is a Houston firefighter at Station 51, and he and wife Dorya made the announcement with a little help from their friends.The video was taken at Agnes Moffitt Park in northwest Houston.The water in the hose turned a bright baby blue, as family members and the expectant parents jumped for joy after finding out the baby will be a boy.----------