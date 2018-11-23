SOCIETY

97-year-old Woolsey Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home

After losing everything in the Woolsey Fire and desperately looking for a new place to stay, a 97-year-old woman and her four-legged best friend have found a home.

By ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, California --
Ruth Cook and her dog Maggie are now living at a senior living facility in Camarillo, California.

Cook lost her entire home, clothes and even her hearing aids in the wildfire that tore through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Finding a place to relocate was tough because a lot of places wouldn't take pets.

The Red Cross and other evacuees scrambled to find them a home and succeeded.

