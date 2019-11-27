Society

Connecticut firefighter honored for generous spirit on and off the job

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut firefighter was honored with a gift he'll never forget.

"Good Morning America" and members of the Stamford community surprised Lt. Sean Daly this week, just in time for Thanksgiving.

He is known for his generous spirit both on and off the job and has raised more than $80,000 for children's cancer research.

His firehouse was given a $1,000 check and Loews donated $10,000 to his fire safety charity.

Daly was practically speechless.

"I don't know what to say. I'm overwhelmed. Thank you. Thank you, everybody. What else is there to say?" Daly said.

