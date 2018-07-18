SOCIETY

Heroes and Hounds: Steamy Texas firefighters pose with cute dogs at calendar shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

You better get your paws on that pre-order before these calendars disappear!

GALVESTON, Texas --
Cute animals and hot firefighters. Did we get your attention?

You can now pre-order a calendar featuring Galveston firefighters and adoptable animals from the Galveston Island Humane Society.

The city tweeted out a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot.

The Galveston Heroes and Hounds calendar raised more than $20,000 last year for the Humane Society.

For $20, you can pre-order your 2018-2019 calendar right now at GalvestonHeroesAndHounds.com.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydogsanimalspet adoptionfirefighterscharityu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News