GALVESTON, Texas --Cute animals and hot firefighters. Did we get your attention?
You can now pre-order a calendar featuring Galveston firefighters and adoptable animals from the Galveston Island Humane Society.
The city tweeted out a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot.
The Galveston Heroes and Hounds calendar raised more than $20,000 last year for the Humane Society.
For $20, you can pre-order your 2018-2019 calendar right now at GalvestonHeroesAndHounds.com.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts