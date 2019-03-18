Firefighters, first responders gather to remember EMT Yadira Arroyo on anniversary of death

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Sunday was the second anniversary of the death of FDNY Emergency Medical Technician Yadira Arroyo.
Firefighters and first responders gathered at the place of her death on Watson Avenue in the Bronx, where a plaque rests in her honor.
Prosecutors charged Jose Gonzalez with her murder, who they say ran over her with her own ambulance.
On Sunday it was all about remembering Arroyo. Mourners remembered her as a beloved veteran EMT.
She is survived by five sons.
Arroyo was working overtime when she was killed.
