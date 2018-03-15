Whether they're battling fires or igniting feelings, the Houston Fire Department is always there to lend a hand."These guys make hundreds of calls throughout the city every day, going to someone's emergency," said District Chief Phillip Quintero.But on Wednesday, Sagemont's Fire Station 70 made a special run with no hoses or ladders, just flowers and balloons.Mrs. Billy Duff, who lives just down the road, turned 92 years old Wednesday. She hasn't smiled much lately after thieves broke into her home a few weeks ago, stealing a precious keepsake."They got some diamonds, but the main thing they got was a crucifix that belong to my husband," Billy said. "That's the only thing that mattered but they're the ones that will have to answer, not me."So the firefighters made a trip to wish her a very happy birthday."She's had a rough year, I mean, losing her husband of 70 years," firefighter Robert Hyatt said. "I mean, I can't even imagine that loss. And then some of his possessions getting taken from her memories, that's just tough."At 92, she's still driving and still loves her ruby red lipstick. So what keeps her so young? She says having good friends, and of course, firefighters - or angels, she calls them."They need to have their wings on, they keep them pinned down, but believe me they are wonderful," Billy said. "I'm very blessed, I really am. It's been a fabulous 92."----------