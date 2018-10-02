If clothes make the man, or a woman for that matter, the clothes at The Phluid Project allow you to be whoever you truly are.It is the first of its kind-- a gender-free store. Rob Smith conceived of the idea after decades in merchandising and marketing for major brands.The store in NoHo sells clothing, accessories, and makeup that appeal to anyone and everyone.There is no need to shop in the men's department and then pop over to the women's department. Everything is together, under one roof, with no differentiation, allowing for the fluidity of gender.Those shopping at the store find it revolutionary, important and convenient.There are also areas for community gatherings and events, making The Phluid Project a safe harbor and shopping destination.----------