SOCIETY

First gender-neutral retail store, The Phluid Project, opens in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the gender-neutral retail store "The Phluid Project" in NoHo.

By
NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
If clothes make the man, or a woman for that matter, the clothes at The Phluid Project allow you to be whoever you truly are.

It is the first of its kind-- a gender-free store. Rob Smith conceived of the idea after decades in merchandising and marketing for major brands.

The store in NoHo sells clothing, accessories, and makeup that appeal to anyone and everyone.

There is no need to shop in the men's department and then pop over to the women's department. Everything is together, under one roof, with no differentiation, allowing for the fluidity of gender.

Those shopping at the store find it revolutionary, important and convenient.

There are also areas for community gatherings and events, making The Phluid Project a safe harbor and shopping destination.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygender identityshoppingretailNoHoManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LI neighborhood worried about non-violent juvenile offenders
2018 Columbus Day Parade on ABC7
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
7 On Your Side helps New Jersey non-profit get paid back
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD: 2 arrested on fire escape after shakedown, kidnapping
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
NYPD officer faces charges after incident in Nashville
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
New York Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Trump says it's 'very scary time for young men in America'
Show More
Man arrested in attack on mom in front of 4-year-old son
NJ home spray-painted with swastikas, hateful messages
LI neighborhood worried about non-violent juvenile offenders
2 exposed to powdery substance at Ted Cruz's office
9-year-old girl survives fall out 6th-floor window in Harlem
More News