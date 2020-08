First Responder Friday: 30-year Veteran First Responder Needs Help

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday is real New York hero!FDNY EMS Paramedic Walter Hockbrueckner has served the city more than three decades in East New York and Brooklyn.He's been diagnosed with 9/11 related esophagus cancer. He's starting treatment at Northwell Health in Lake Success Long Island. The Tommy Cullen Foundation is raising $32,000 for Walter's family. He's married with two children.They are raising $1,000 for each of the 32 years that Walter has served New York City.---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------