First Responder Friday: 30-year Veteran First Responder Needs Help

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday is real New York hero!

FDNY EMS Paramedic Walter Hockbrueckner has served the city more than three decades in East New York and Brooklyn.

He's been diagnosed with 9/11 related esophagus cancer. He's starting treatment at Northwell Health in Lake Success Long Island.

The Tommy Cullen Foundation is raising $32,000 for Walter's family. He's married with two children.

They are raising $1,000 for each of the 32 years that Walter has served New York City.

