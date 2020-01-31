Society

First Responder Friday: 9/11 First Responder Sal Esposito

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to September 11th First Responder Sal Esposito.

The 62-year-old Staten Island was a machine engineer after the attacks who spent weeks searching and even digging by hand at times.

Now, he is in desperate need of a kidney and is searching for a living donor.

He's on the list for a cadaver kidney but that could take seven to 10 years to happen.

Esposito lost one brother Lt., Michael Esposito, during 9/11 and his cousin FDNY Frank Esposito. His other brother FDNY Joe Esposito of Rescue 5 also responded to the attacks.

Sal has 15 neices and nephews and six great nieces and nephews.

Anyone can be a living donor and still have a very healthy life.

Reach out to liveonny.org or your doctor can help you learn more. Find out about first responders suffering from the effects of 9/11 and how you can help at theraypfeiferfoundation.org.

