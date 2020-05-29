First Responder Friday: Paterson Chief Animal Control Officer John Decando

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Chief Animal Control Officer John Decando!
He has a passion for people and pets.
At Eyewitness News, we are wild about Chief Decando who has protected animals of all kinds since the 1970s.
From the rescue to the rehabilitation of pets, he's saved countless furry creatures (and some not so furry!) go on to have forever families.
His tireless dedication has affected the lives of the people living in Essex County, New Jersey.
Chief Decando has participated in community affairs, news stories, and neighborhood education for decades in the Tri-State. Thank you!
