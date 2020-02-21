Society

First Responder Friday: Colonel Patrick J. Callahan of the NJ State Police

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to Colonel Patrick J. Callahan of the NJ State Police, who has been a trooper for 27 years.

He leads the New Jersey State Police.

Another 57 troopers landed in Puerto Rico to help with natural disaster recovery, including destruction from the recent earthquakes.

The troopers have advanced response certifications making them one of the most sought after agency for disaster relief in the US.

New Jersey State Police have gone to Hawaii for help following the volcanic eruptions, for wildfires in California and much more.

Colonel Callahan is a father of 4, his father was a State Police Major.

Thank you for your leadership.

Also, the state police announced a salary increase for starting troopers at $63,992 to top Trooper pay of $122,745. Applications being accepted now until Sunday at midnight at njtrooper.com.

