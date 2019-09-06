First Responder Friday: FDNY captain rescues man under pier who went overboard

He was off duty when he rescued a person in the water off of Pier 6 in Brooklyn Thursday night.
The FDNY shared his experience on Instagram.
He said that he was riding bicycles with his daughter when he heard a man scream, "Man overboard!"
A woman walking nearby offered to watch his daughter while Captain Stonitsch, a former lifeguard, dove into action.
He found the person about 15-20 feet under the pier and guided them out.
Captain Stonitsch credits the rescue to being in the "right place at the right time."
The person rescued was taken to Station 57 with non-life-threatening injuries.
