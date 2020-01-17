Society

First Responder Friday: FDNY firefighter Theo Mitritzikos

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to a member of the FDNY Boxing Team who now is in the fight of his life.

FDNY firefighter and former FDNY EMT Theo Mitritzikos is a 12-year veteran of Engine Company 258 in Queens who is battling cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

He was diagnosed in November and went on unpaid leave to get aggressive chemotherapy with his wife and three children by his side.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Theo and his family.

Theo participated in the FDNY Boxing Team's "Beast of the East" at Madison Square Garden last March.

He also has been a true hero in his service.

Here's the story of how he saved a man's life back in 2011.

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymtanypdmarinesfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All but one lane of LIE back open after tanker crash
Random bleach attack: Woman's face burned at NYC subway station
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
NYPD officers speak out after saving teen from sword attack
24-year-old woman shot in rear end during attempted robbery in NYC
Man trashes CT Bloomingdale's in violent rampage
27-year-old woman found suffocated in Long Island home
Show More
AccuWeather: Finally feels like January
Therapist charged with killing family, dog faced fraud probe in CT
Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with alopecia and baldness
NYPD: Suspect throws bleach in woman's face on subway platform
Woman killed by wood that flew off Queens building
More TOP STORIES News