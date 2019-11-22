Society

First Responder Friday: FDNY Lt. Sarinya Srisakul

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to FDNY Lieutenant Sarinya Srisakul.

We found her story on the United Women Firefighters Instagram page.



She's making history as the first female Asian lieutenant in the FDNY. She's also one of 107 female members in the FDNY.

Lt. Srisakul is a great mentor to other Asian women, as three others just graduated in this year's class.


