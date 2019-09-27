First Responder Friday: FDNY Probationary Firefighter James Devane

From the FDNY Instagram, Eyewitness News learned about a fire victim who, despite the odds, fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a first responder.
"About nine years ago, I myself became trapped in a basement fire. I was removed from the building unconscious and severely burnt. There wasn't a person on scene that thought I would come out alive. I know I sure didn't. But I did. I was rushed to the hospital where my family was told I was alive but brain dead. That I would never have brain function again. Well, I did. I was then taken out of the hyperbaric chamber and placed in ICU for 21 days where I was told I would never be able to walk on my own again. Well, I did. I was then told I would never be 100% back to normal again. Well, I am. While I was home recovering I was told I would never be able to fulfill my dream of becoming a New York City Firefighter. Today, I get to say I am," said FDNY Probationary Firefighter James Devane.
Devane also graduated this week as Valedictorian of his FDNY class.
"I've wanted to do this job my whole life, it's the dream to finally make it here. I was very motivated throughout my training. I studied a lot. My father, James Devane was a Firefighter at Engine73 in the Bronx. This is what I love to do and I can't wait to go out there and start my career."
