Society

First Responder Friday: Hackensack Firefighter Richie Kubler

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Hackensack Firefighter Richie Kubler.

Kubler recently received some unfortunate news, he's battling liver cancer. His doctors believe his diagnosis is related to his work at Ground Zero after September 11th.

The 52-year-old joined the Hackensack Fire Department back in 1998.

He is looking for blood platelets as part of his treatment.

The Red Cross says platelets have a shelf life of only five days and are used for cancer therapy, open-heart surgery, blood disorders and organ transplants.

Hundreds of first responders continue to fight illnesses related to Ground Zero, in honor of Firefighter Kubler and others, take an opportunity for blood platelet donation with your local Red Cross. Never Forget.

---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhackensackseptember 11thfirefightersfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows violent recording studio robbery in the Bronx
Man arrested for allegedly stalking teen girl on LI
Father stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on Harlem sidewalk
Pearle Vision mobile eye center provides eye care for kids
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
AccuWeather: Mild end to the week before chilly weekend
Show More
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
B&H failed to pay millions in taxes, NY AG says
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
Rutgers alerts students to be on lookout for aggressive coyote
Taylor Swift says she may not perform at the AMAs
More TOP STORIES News