HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Hackensack Firefighter Richie Kubler.
Kubler recently received some unfortunate news, he's battling liver cancer. His doctors believe his diagnosis is related to his work at Ground Zero after September 11th.
The 52-year-old joined the Hackensack Fire Department back in 1998.
He is looking for blood platelets as part of his treatment.
The Red Cross says platelets have a shelf life of only five days and are used for cancer therapy, open-heart surgery, blood disorders and organ transplants.
Hundreds of first responders continue to fight illnesses related to Ground Zero, in honor of Firefighter Kubler and others, take an opportunity for blood platelet donation with your local Red Cross. Never Forget.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
First Responder Friday: Hackensack Firefighter Richie Kubler
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News