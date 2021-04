First Responder Friday honors Long Beach's first female paid firefighter, Catherine Lewis

LONG BEACH, New York (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Firefighter Catherine Lewis.This month, 28-year-old Lewis becomes Long Beach, New York's first female paid firefighter in the department.She attended Colgate University and has a Master's Degree from Hunter College.She was just 9 years old when 9/11 happened and says the attack was part of her inspiration to serve as a first responder.Long Beach is the only Long Island town with a paid firefighting department.Congratulations on the new job and thank you for your service, Catherine!Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------