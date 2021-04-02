Society

First Responder Friday honors Long Beach's first female paid firefighter, Catherine Lewis

By Eyewitness News
LONG BEACH, New York (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Firefighter Catherine Lewis.

This month, 28-year-old Lewis becomes Long Beach, New York's first female paid firefighter in the department.

She attended Colgate University and has a Master's Degree from Hunter College.

She was just 9 years old when 9/11 happened and says the attack was part of her inspiration to serve as a first responder.

Long Beach is the only Long Island town with a paid firefighting department.

Congratulations on the new job and thank you for your service, Catherine!



