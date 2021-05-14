Society

First Responder Friday honors NJ State Trooper Jason Frazier

By Eyewitness News
VINELAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor New Jersey State Trooper Jason Frazier.

A mother of five found herself stranded along the highway in her minivan in Vineland.

The woman, from Pennsylvania, was 50 miles from home and also had a new puppy with her.

Trooper Frazier, of Troop "A" Port Norris Station, kept the family safe for 90 minutes while the woman's husband fixed the vehicle.

She said that he even calmed the puppy!

This all happened on Mother's Day.



