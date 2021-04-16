First Responder Friday honors North Babylon Firefighter Steven Dellavecchia

Firefighter Dellavecchia suffered a cardiac emergency while fighting a fire on Oakcrest Lane. It happened back in late March.
He was just released from Good Samaritan Hospital as his fellow firefighters and friends came to the to cheer him on.
In the last decade, about half of on-duty firefighter deaths were caused by heart attacks.
It's so important that our first responders pay attention to their heart health.
Firefighter Dellavecchia thank you for your service, and we are so happy that you are doing well.
