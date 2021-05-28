First Responder Friday honors NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong

He has been on the job for more than 20 years. He has also been with the American Legion for more than two decades.
He's part of the Chinese Memorial Post 1291 and NYPD Police Post 460.
Wong just helped the American Legion join Operation Gratitude, which is a wonderful non-profit that brings the military together with the community.
He also served in Iraq. We thank him for his service!
Wong is retiring on Memorial Day.
10% of NYPD officers are veterans.
