Society

First Responder Friday honors NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

First Responder Friday honors NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong.

He has been on the job for more than 20 years. He has also been with the American Legion for more than two decades.

He's part of the Chinese Memorial Post 1291 and NYPD Police Post 460.

Wong just helped the American Legion join Operation Gratitude, which is a wonderful non-profit that brings the military together with the community.

He also served in Iraq. We thank him for his service!

Wong is retiring on Memorial Day.

10% of NYPD officers are veterans.



Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynypdmilitaryfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in NYC
NJ ends indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
AccuWeather Alert: Holiday weekend starts off wet
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
Police search for man accused of raping 3 13-year-old girls in Queens
MTA employee punched and kicked in Harlem subway station
Show More
Desperate search underway in Brooklyn for woman's missing ring
Sanitation workers rescue family from burning apartment
Suspect sought after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face
How will the next NYC mayor deal with the NYPD?
San Jose shooter said he hated work years before killing 9: Officers
More TOP STORIES News