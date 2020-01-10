First Responder Friday: MTA Officer, Marine JW Cortes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- JW Cortes is a veteran MTA officer with the NYPD with almost 20 years of service.
He's also part of the NYP Firearms and Tactics Unit.
Cortes is a Marine. He was deployed to Iraq in the 2003 invasion and has served at the American embassies: Narobi Kenya, Canberra Australia, Ababa Ethiopia, and Shanghai China.
Not only a real life hero, he is a talented actor who plays Detective Alvarez on the popular TV show GOTHAM.
Cortes is married and the father of two boys. Their family regularly volunteers with the USO, the Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation, and he ran a marathon to raise money for the Wounded Warriors.
Friday he moves from his station at Grand Central to the MTA Officer Training Unit as an instructor.
Thank you JW Cortes for your service in uniform and in community!
